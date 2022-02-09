How to watch NFL Honors, Micah Parsons expected to win Defensive Rookie of the Year

(WHTM) — Before Super Bowl LVI kicks off, football fans turn their attention to season awards given out on Thursday night in NFL Honors. The annual award show honors the NFL’s best players, performances and stories from the 2021-22 season.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, February 10 at 9-11 p.m.

Location: YouTube Theater (Los Angeles, Calif.)

TV: abc27, ESPN, NFL Network

Following the ceremony: abc27 sports will have a special report after NFL Honors in abc27 News at 11

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons waits for a play against the Washington Football Team during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Harrisburg native and Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He set a Cowboys franchise rookie record in sacks with 13.0, which leads all rookies in 2021). He tied the NFL lead for the season with 20 tackles for loss, the most for a Cowboys linebacker since fellow Penn State alum Sean Lee in 2017.

This award would come after the Harrisburg native was already named the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Writers of America. Additionally, Parsons has been named to his first Pro Bowl and was the only rookie to be named All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press this year. The former Penn State linebacker also won the Butkus Award for the top player in pro football at LB.

