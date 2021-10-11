Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach amid offensive email controversy

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Head coach John Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts on the sideline during a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Raiders Jon Gruden has reportedly resigned as head coach, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The longtime coach has been the subject of controversy regarding offensive emails.

“I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” Gruden said in a statement, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”

Jon Gruden’s resignation comes three days after the Wall Street Journal reported his email about DeMaurice Smith, and hours after the New York Times reported other emails including derogatory and offensive language, among other things. A swift and stunning fall. https://t.co/zkzkVryyfe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

According to emails reviewed by The New York Times, Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language.

This comes just days after it was revealed Gruden made a racist comment about the executive director of the NFL players union in 2011.

During an investigation of the Washington Football Team for workplace misconduct, the NFL obtained emails that Gruden sent to former WFT president Bruce Allen.

The Wall Street Journal reported Friday that Gruden used a racist comment about DeMaurice Smith of the NFL Players Association.

“Dum­b­oriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email re­viewed by the newspaper.

🧵 The email from Jon Gruden – and some of the reaction to it – confirms that the fight against racism, racist tropes and intolerance is not over. This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less. — DeMaurice Smith (@demauricesmith) October 11, 2021

Additional emails reported by The New York Times revealed Gruden made offensive comments about the drafting of a gay player and players protesting during the national anthem.

Raiders owner, Mark Davis, said the email about Smith was “disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for.” On Monday, Gruden responded to requests to comment on the email scandal.

“I’m not going to rehash the event again,” Gruden said. “I think I feel very good about the things that I have learned. I also feel really good about what I stand for. I’ll be happy to talk about football, but I’ll just leave it at that.”

In 2018, Gruden signed a 10-year contract with the Raiders, good for up to $100 million.