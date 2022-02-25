(WHTM) — The Kansas City Chiefs hired Matt Nagy as senior assistant and quarterbacks coach. The Manheim Central graduate previously held this position from 2013 to 2015, before he was promoted to offensive coordinator.

Nagy most recently served as Chicago Bears head coach for four season, before being fired by the organization in January. After starting the season 3-2, the Bears finished the year 6-11 with a season-ending loss to the Vikings.

He was hired by the Bears in 2018 and finished his fourth season with an overall winning record of 34-31.

Nagy’s first season in Chicago was filled with success as the Bears posted a 12-4 record, won the NFC North and Nagy was named NFL coach of the year. In 2019 and 2020, the Bears went 8-8 both years, as QB Mitch Trubisky never really developed.

In 2016 and 2017, Chiefs QB Alex Smith turned in back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons under Nagy’s guidance as offensive coordinator.

Growing up in Manheim

Matt played a few sports while growing up in Manheim, but was quickly recognized as a fierce competitor on the football field. He took over as the starting quarterback in his junior season for Manheim Central. In 1994, he led the Barons to the PIAA Class AAA playoffs, on a 26-game winning streak.

In the semifinals, Manheim Central came up against Berwick where Nagy completed 20 of 28 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. However, a costly interception with less than a minute to play sealed the 37-30 loss.

In his senior season, Nagy had 1,928 yards and 21 touchdowns with 358 yards rushing and six scores. The team was undefeated until another loss to Berwick in the semifinal for the second straight season.