(WHTM) — Tom Brady is calling it a career after 23-years in the National Football League, and Harrisburg’s own Micah Parsons sent him packing.

The Dallas linebacker is the last player to sack Brady when the Cowboys beat the Bucs in the NFC Wild Card on Monday, January 16.

On 2nd & 10, Parsons broke through at midfield and dropped Brady for a loss of 8 yards with 1:22 left to play in the game. It was Tampa’s the last drive of the game, and Brady’s last of his career. It ended on a turnover on downs.

Brady announced his retirement from football just two weeks after that season ending loss to the Cowboys.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner with New England and Tampa Bay announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, exactly one year after first saying his playing days were over, by posting a brief video lasting just under one minute on social media.

Unlike last winter, though, the most successful quarterback in league history, as well as one of the greatest athletes in team sports, said his decision was final.

“Good morning guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady says as the message begins. “I’m retiring. For good.”

A year ago when Brady retired, it was in the form of a long Instagram post. But about six weeks later, he decided to return for one more run, citing “unfinished business” after an early playoff exit.

Parsons was named to the Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team. This is the second time the Harrisburg native has been named to the first team in his two year NFL career.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year split time this season between linebacker and edge rusher, and jumped out to a fast start in his second season.

In the first 11 games of the season, he had 12 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. His end of season production slowed with just 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in the Cowboys last six games.

The versatile linebacker played two seasons at Penn State before opting out of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School’s as a running back and defensive end.