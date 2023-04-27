(WHTM) — The Baltimore Ravens select wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 5’9 Boston College wide receiver had 1,077 receiving yards on 78 receptions and 12 touchdowns last season. He is the first wide receiver in Boston College history to go in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Flowers joins a talented receiving core headlined by star Odell Beckham Jr. Star wide receiver OBJ signed a one-year $18 million contract this offseason to join Baltimore.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta has clearly prioritized bringing in receiving targets for quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Just four hours ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Ravens announced a five-year contract extension with quarterback Lamar Jackson. The QB’s new extension set a record for QB pay at $260 million, just surpassing the contract Eagles WB Jalen Hurts signed 10 days earlier.

Baltimore and Jackson had been working on a long-term extension since 2021.

“For the next five years there’s a lot of flock going on,” said Jackson in a video released by the team on social media. Jackson had previously requested a trade from the team after contract discussions stalled.

It makes Jackson the highest paid quarterback per year on average at $52 million a year.

Baltimore Ravens 2023 Draft Outlook

The Baltimore Ravens went into the 2023 NFL Draft with just five picks to capitalize on. The Ravens have the 22nd overall pick, plus one in each round except the second and seventh rounds.

General Manager Eric DeCosta has expressed interest in trying to get more picks in the draft, but has yet to announce any pre-Draft trades to do so.

“Our goal would be to add picks if we can at some point,” DeCosta said in his pre-Draft press conference. “In saying that, I think it’s important to note that we’ve had a lot of picks over the past four-five years. You get to a point where maybe having too many picks isn’t necessarily the right thing. You almost have to have a purge at some point because you have all these young players on the team, and they can’t all make the team if you just keep stacking these huge, massive draft classes.”

2023 NFL Draft Pick List

Round 1, Pick 22 overall

Round 3, Pick 86 overall

Round 4, Pick 124 overall

Round 5, Pick 157 overall

Round 6, Pick 199 overall



What holes should the Ravens address in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Ravens have signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract worth up to $18 million, with the hopes of retaining Jackson by loading the offense with talent.

Even with the impressive addition of OBJ this offseason, the Ravens could still use some help at receiver. The group is headlined by guys like Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay whose health has been concerning.

When TE Mark Andrews could wind up being the teams leading receiver in 2023, adding some depth at wide receiver could give a quarterback (hopefully Lamar) more weapons.

Ravens should address EDGE/DE

As it stands right now, the Ravens have Justin Madubuike (LDE), Broderick Washington (RDE) and Brent Urban (RDE). Former Penn State DE and current Ravens LB Odafe Oweh could play off the edge, but some extra depth is never a bad thing.

It’s a quarterback league, so the number one priority on defense should be bringing down that quarterback.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.