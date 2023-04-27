(WHTM) — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was not happy when the Philadelphia Eagles took DT Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick. The Harrisburg native is covering the 2023 NFL Draft with B/R Gridiron.

“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now,” Parsons said on the stream.

Parsons talked about the value of getting the top-rated defensive tackle in the 2023 NFL Draft at the ninth overall pick.

“I’m just so shocked that eight teams let Jalen Carter [go],” Parsons said. “The value of that pick is crazy.”

The Eagles added to an already talented defensive line that features Javon Hargrave. The DT had 37 solo tackles and 11 sacks in the 2022 season.

In his three seasons at Georgia, Carter had three sacks, 32 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

The B/R Gridiron stream brought in current Eagles WR A.J. Brown, who told Parsons to just join the Super Bowl runners-up Eagles.

“Micah, I know you want to just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point,” Brown said. “This is a great organization.”

