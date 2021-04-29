Eagles take Alabama WR DeVonta Smith with No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: DeVonta Smith #6 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs for a 42-yard touchdown during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

With the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft the Philadelphia Eagles select Alabama WR DeVonta Smith. The Eagles had the No. 6 pick but traded back to No. 12 with the Dolphins. Then during the Cowboys No. 10 pick, the Eagles traded into the spot.

The senior wide receiver was a two-time National Champion with the Crimson Tide. He was the Heisman Trophy winner this past season, the first WR to win the award since 1991 and only fourth overall. He’s touted as a terrific route runner with playmaking ability.

In 2020, the WR was named the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff National Championship. On November 21, 2020, Smith broke the all-time SEC career record for most receiving touchdowns.

The 6’1″, 175 lbs senior became the first wide receiver to win the AP Player of the Year award since its inception in 1998.

Many Eagles fans curious to see how this year’s draft process goes under first-time head coach Nick Sirianni. The new coach came to Philadelphia from the Indianapolis Colts where he served as the offensive coordinators.

The Eagles already made headline news this offseason trading their franchise-quarterback Carson Wentz to the Colts for a 2022 first-round pick, Philadelphia now has 11 picks in this year’s draft, and 20 overall in the next two years.

The last time the Eagles took a defensive player in the first round was in 2017. That draft, the Eagles took Derek Barnett with the 14th overall pick. The defensive end from Tennessee is still with the Eagles and posted 33 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

The 2021 NFL Draft first round is broadcast live on abc27.