(WHTM) — The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Eagles traded for the No. 9 overall pick with the Chicago Bears.

There were questions about how far the Georgia standout defensive lineman may slip because of his involvement in a car crash that killed Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was given one year’s probation and fined $1,000 last month after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

On Wednesday, Carter said he received a promise from the Eagles they would draft him at No. 10 if he was still available. The Eagles don’t take the risk waiting by trading with the Chicago Bears to move up one spot.

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman reunites former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

In his three seasons at Georgia, Carter had three sacks, 32 total tackles and two forced fumbles.

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report