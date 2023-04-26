(WHTM) – The NFL Draft starts tomorrow, April 27, at 8 p.m. with the first of seven rounds.

Rounds two and three will take place Friday, April 28 starting at 7 p.m. and rounds four through seven will take place on Saturday, April 29 starting at noon.

All eyes are on the quarterbacks as three of the top four teams in the first round need a quarterback. Others are watching whether the Arizona Cardinals trade out of the third pick or whether will a team make a surprising move up the draft board on day one.

Where is the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place for the first time in Kansas City, Missouri at the Union Station. The draft has moved to several cities in recent years including Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, and Las Vegas.

Here’s how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft:

ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network Also streaming on the ESPN and NFL Apps including ESPN+



First Round draft order:

Panthers (via Bears) Texans Cardinals Colts Seahawks (via Broncos) Lions (via Rams) Raiders Falcons Bears (via Panthers) Eagles (via Saints) Titans Texans (via Browns) Packers Patriots Jets Commanders Steelers Lions Buccaneers Seahawks Chargers Ravens Vikings Jaguars Giants Cowboys Bills Bengals Saints (via Broncos) Eagles Chiefs

Local names to watch for:

Chad Ryland (K) Went to Cedar Crest High School Attended Easter Michigan before transferring to Maryland

Zack Kuntz (TE) Went to Camp Hill High School Attended Penn State before transferring to Old Dominion



Penn State names to watch for:

Sean Clifford (QB)

Parker Washington (WR)

Mitchell Tinsley (WR)

Brenton Strange (TE)

Juice Scruggs (OL)

Joey Porter Jr. (DB)

Ji’Ayir Brown (DB)

Jonathan Sutherland (DB)

PJ Mustipher (DL)

Nick Tarburton (DL)

Jake Pinegar (K)

Barney Amor (P)

Chris Stoll (LS)

