(WHTM) — For 259 players, their NFL dreams will become a reality as they hear their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick and likely will choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. and can be watched on abc27.

Below are live updates from the abc27 Sports team on the 2023 NFL Draft. You can follow their updates from Thursday night through Saturday evening.

List of first round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

Carolina Panthers Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Detroit Lions Las Vegas Raiders Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans Houston Texans New York Jets New England Patriots Green Bay Packers Washington Commanders Pittsburgh Steelers Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Seattle Seahawks Los Angeles Chargers Baltimore Ravens Minnesota Vikings Jacksonville Jaguars New York Giants Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills Cincinnati Bengals New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick after an investigation showed the team “violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.”

