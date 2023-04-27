(WHTM) — For 259 players, their NFL dreams will become a reality as they hear their names called in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Carolina Panthers are on the clock with the No. 1 pick and likely will choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

The draft will begin at 8 p.m. and can be watched on abc27.

Below are live updates from the abc27 Sports team on the 2023 NFL Draft. You can follow their updates from Thursday night through Saturday evening.

List of first round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft

  1. Carolina Panthers
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Detroit Lions
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. Philadelphia Eagles
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick after an investigation showed the team “violated league policies pertaining to the integrity of the game.”

The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.