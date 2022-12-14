(WHTM) — As if the rivalry wasn’t heated enough, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons questions whether the Eagles success is due to quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Harrisburg native’s comments on Von Miller’s podcast “The Voncast” caused controversy this week.

“When you look at the Eagles, is it Hurts or the team?” Parsons questioned.

“I think it’s a little bit of both, man,” Miller responded.

But Parsons continued saying “It’s system and team! I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that …when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I almost got to say something.”

All this talk from the Cowboys edge rusher caught the attention of Philadelphia media, who asked offensive lineman Jordan Mailata on Wednesday.

“I’m going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game,” Mailata said. “Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don’t know who the f— they’re playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week.”

“That’s how we do it here. I’m not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That’s just how we focus and run about our business. We’ve got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons.”

The Cowboys and Eagles have to wait a couple weeks to play each other for the final time this regular season. Dallas hosts Philadelphia on Saturday, December 24 at 4:25 p.m.