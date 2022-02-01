Cowboys rookie LB Micah Parsons wins 2021 Butkus Award

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons rushes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

(WHTM) — His rookie accolades continue to pile up, as Micah Parsons has been named the winner of the 2021 Butkus Award. This annually recognizes the top linebackers at the high school, college and professional level.

Parsons posted on social media with the Butkus Award trophy on Tuesday.

This comes after the Harrisburg native was already named the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Writers of America. Additionally, Parsons has been named to his first Pro Bowl and was the only rookie to be named All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press this year.

He set a Cowboys franchise rookie record in sacks with 13.0, which leads all rookies in 2021). He tied the NGL lead for the season with 20 tackles for loss, the most for a Cowboys linebacker since fellow Penn State alum Sean Lee in 2017.

The standout linebacker from Happy Valley was drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. Parsons won the Butkus-Fitzgerald Award in his sophomore season at Penn State, awarded to the top linebacker in the Big Ten.

Parsons is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and is a top candidate to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The league will announce those awards during NFL Honors, which will be broadcast live on abc27 on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.