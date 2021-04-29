Former principal, football coach applaud Parsons’ athleticism, academic success as he heads to the NFL

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg High School graduate Micah Parsons is headed to the NFL and the Cougars are beyond proud.

Parsons transferred to Harrisburg High School in the middle of his junior year from Central Dauphin High School.

During his senior year, he also took classes at Harrisburg University.

“He is just all about academics and achieving. Graduation was always the goal. He always wanted to graduate with a college degree,” said Dr. Sieta Achampong, Parsons former principal at Harrisburg High School Sci-Tech campus and current Director of High Schools.

He graduated from high school with honors. He went on to earn a degree in Criminology from Penn State University in three years.

Everyone knew there was something special about Parsons and are now excited to see him make it to the next level.

“Wow we have a young man who played in our program who went to our school who is actually going to become a first round draft pick. It just doesn’t seem real,” said Calvin Everett his former head football coach and current Athletic Director for the district.

Parsons is expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

The NFL Draft airs on abc27 at 8 p.m.