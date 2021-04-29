Harrisburg “means more” to Micah Parsons, wants to give back to the kids in the city during NFL career

At long last, the NFL Draft is just hours away. Harrisburg native Micah Parsons could realize a dream he set when he was just five years old.

“Thinking back to when he was a kid, he would say I’m going to the NFL,” said Micah’s father, Terrence. “We would just laugh you know.”

But that dream is about to become reality, as Micah is projected to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“I’m just taking every day as it is, really just living life and enjoying the process right now,” Micah said in an interview with abc27.

He could become the first Penn State linebacker taken in the first round in 21 years since LaVar Arrington in 2000.

“He wants success immediately,” said Penn State Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry. “He wants to be great at everything he does. He’s the most competitive guy I’ve ever coached.”

Micah’s rise to stardom started in high school at Central Dauphin and finished at Harrisburg after transferring during his junior season.

“When I think about it,” said Harrisburg Head Coach Calvin Everett, “it still didnt really hit me yet. Wow, we have a young man who played in our program, went to our school, that’s actually going to be a first round draft pick. It just doesn’t seem real.”

At times, Micah says growing up in Harrisburg was difficult, especially during his transfer in high school.

“I’ve been through hell and back being in Harrisburg,” Micah said. “It made me into a stronger person today.”

As Micah is set to realize his dreams, he’s also focused on setting a good example for the Harrisburg kids trying to follow in his footsteps.

“I feel like I can help kids find their way and they’re going to find who they want to be and want to become in life,” Micah said.

His desire to give back has become a sense of pride for his family.

“I mean hes always thinking of other people,” said Micah’s mom, Sherese. “I think that’s one thing, he’s got a big heart. He can be a pain in the buns sometimes, but he has a big heart that he really cares about other people.”

When the people who know him best talk about Micah, they say he will be a caring teammate and fierce competitor in the NFL with a drive and will to win.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. on abc27.