Harrisburg native Micah Parsons named PFWA Rookie Of The Year

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

(WHTM) — Micah Parsons’ trophy case will be full after his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys. The Harrisburg native has been named Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

Parsons has already been named to his first Pro Bowl and was the only rookie to be named All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press this year. The accolades are well deserved, however, as the linebacker set the Cowboys franchise rookie record in sacks with 13.0 this season (leading all rookies in 2021).

He also tied the NFL lead for the season with 20 tackles for loss, the most for a Cowboys linebacker since fellow Penn State alum Sean Lee in 2017.

Parsons became the only Cowboys player to win multiple Rookie of the Month awards when he won back-to-back NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month in November and December.

The standout linebacker from Happy Valley was drafted 12th overall by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, and is a top candidate to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. The league will announce those awards during NFL Honors, which will be broadcast live on abc27 on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9 p.m.