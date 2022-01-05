Harrisburg native Micah Parsons placed on Cowboys reserve/COVID list

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 14: Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after sacking Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Linebacker Micah Parsons has been placed on the reserve/COVID list on Wednesday, according to a release from the Dallas Cowboys.

His availability for Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Eagles is now in question. The team’s website lists him as “unlikely to be available.”

The Harrisburg native posted on Twitter saying he was saddened by the news.

“I fe3el like I let me team down and Dallas Cowboys nation,” Parsons wrote. “I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry!”

I saddened by the news I feel like I let my team down and Dallas cowboys nation! I’ll be back better than ever!! I’m only going to be more hungry! See you soon #lion🦁 — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 5, 2022

If Parsons is fully vaccinated, he can test out of the NFL’s protocols with two negative COVID-19 test in 24 hours. If he is unvaccinated, Parsons is required to miss five days before he can return.

Parsons is the third Cowboys linebacker to test positive for the virus. Francis Bernard and Keanu Neal tested positive before the Week 17 game against the Cardinals.

Largely considered the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons has combined for 84 tackles and 13 sacks.

The Cowboys have already clinched the NFC East, and will just be playing for a better seeding in Week 18.