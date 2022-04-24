HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons returned to the Midstate this weekend and dropped the puck at the Hershey Bears 2022 regular season finale.

The Cowboys Linebacker was in town for the Blue-White Penn State Spring Scrimmage, and stopped by Chocolatetown to attend his first hockey game.

The Harrisburg native got a jersey with his name and number from Bears Vice President of Hockey Operations Bryan Helmer. Parsons watched warmups from the bench and met Eddie Wittchow, Drake Rymsha and Dylan McIlrath.

The team asked Parsons to drop the puck at center ice before the Bears regular season finale against the Syracuse Crunch.

Parsons won a District III basketball championship inside Giant Center, but Sunday was his first time attending a Hershey Bears game in the building.

On Friday, the Bears clinched a playoff spot despite a disappointing stretch to end the regular season. Hershey awaits its playoff schedule and opponent.