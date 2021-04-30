Micah Parsons introduced as newest Dallas Cowboys linebacker, shows off big personality

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Micah Parsons poses onstage after being selected 12th by the Dallas Cowboys during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons doesn’t shy away from the spotlight, in fact, he embraces it. Friday morning was Micah’s day in Dallas. To be introduced to his new home, and for his new home to be introduced to him.

The Dallas Cowboys selected the Penn State linebacker with the 12th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night. It was the first step in the Harrisburg native’s journey in the NFL.

Having the night to sleep on the decision, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he slept like a baby. It’s worth noting, however, the Cowboys only had one official zoom call with Micah before selecting him at No. 12.

In fact, Head Coach Mike McCarthy wasn’t even on that call, sparking questions as to what the organization possibly learned about the linebacker in one coversation.

COWBOYS: How does the Dallas front office feel about their 12th overall pick in the morning?



Jerry Jones says he slept like a baby after taking Penn State LB Micah Parsons.@MicahhParsons11 | #CowboysNation | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/mV4QDxTSde — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 30, 2021

What did he say to win over the franchise? It was his personality, competitiveness and drive to want to win and be the best. Plus, the Cowboys say Micah was the highest rated defensive prospect on their board.

Anyone who meets Micah will tell you the same thing; his personality is infectious. He has a smile that sparks joy and a laugh that would make a member of the British Royal Guard laugh along.

It was clear from his first press conference, the Dallas media has already embraced that fun-loving side of their new linebacker.

Micah spent time Friday afternoon addressing where he fits in inside the defense. Within minutes of stepping to the Cowboys facility, he was sitting with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The pair talking about using Micah on blitzes, matching him up against tight ends and running backs, and finding a place for his dynamic presence.

Jerry Jones asks Mike McCarthy about Micah Parsons ability at pass rush.



McCarthy says the most impactful player at applying pressure in the draft was Micah & he did it from the interior.



(Also LOL at Jones becoming a media member asking questions of his head coach)#NFLDraft — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 30, 2021

The linebacker was asked once again about his character and concerns teams may have had before drafting the Penn State alum. In a way, he addressed the lawsuit from a former player, calling the allegations false. Micah was never criminally charged in the alleged incident, and was not named as a defendant in the civil suit.

NEW: Micah Parsons asked once again about character concerns regarding a 2020 lawsuit from a former Penn State player.



Micah was never charged criminally, and wasn’t named as a defendant in the civil suit.@MicahhParsons11 | #CowboysNation | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/x7L05OvwDM — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 30, 2021

In less than 24 hours, Micah and his family were in Cleveland watching the Harrisburg product achieve a lifelong dream of making it the NFL, spent a night celebrating and woke up on their way to Dallas courtesy of Jerry Jones and a private plane. When asked what the last day was like, Micah joked that he didn’t know how to feel saying “think how you would feel if you’re 21 and just met Jerry Jones?”

MUST WATCH: If you only listen to one Micah Parsons video today, let it be this one.



Asked what the last 24 hours have been like for the new Cowboys linebacker and his family.@MicahhParsons11 | #CowboysNation | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ARKXhzjo9S — Allie Berube (@allieberube) April 30, 2021

Micah has set big goals headed into his professional football career: be drafted in the first round (complete), earn Rookie of the Year and win a Super Bowl.