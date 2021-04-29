Micah Parsons just hours away from achieving NFL Dream, Allie Berube breaks down his potential

Micah Parsons will realize his NFL dreams this weekend as the Harrisburg native is projected to be picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Penn State linebacker could be the first to go in the first round from Happy Valley since LaVar Arrington in 2000. He’s described by his coaches as the ultimate competitor and one with raw athletic ability at the position.

His rise to the NFL began as a child when his size and athleticism caught the eye of football and wrestling coaches alike. While he was gifted athletically, the young star struggled in the classroom. He was held back in middle school to focus on his grades.

From there, Micah vowed to himself to never fail again. He dedicated himself in the classroom, even graduating high school in three and a half years to early enroll at Penn State.

In just two seasons at Happy Valley, the first-time linebacker was named the best at the position in the Big Ten Conference by his sophomore season. Micah would opt out of his junior season over concerns about COVID-19. The linebacker would still graduate in under three years from Penn State with a degree in criminology.

On the cusp of being drafted into the NFL, Micah is focused on setting a good example for the kids of Harrisburg.

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. on abc27.