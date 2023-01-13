(WHTM) — Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was named to the Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team. This is the second time the Harrisburg native has been named to the first team in his two year NFL career.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year split time this season between linebacker and edge rusher, and jumped out to a fast start in his second season.

In the first 11 games of the season, he had 12 sacks and 13 tackles for loss. His end of season production slowed with just 1.5 sacks and one tackle for loss in the Cowboys last six games.

The versatile linebacker played two seasons at Penn State before opting out of the 2020 season to focus on the NFL Draft. He was the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys. He played for Central Dauphin and Harrisburg High School’s as a running back and defensive end.

Dallas will play Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card Round on Monday, January 16. Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. in Tampa.