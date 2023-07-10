HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Micah Parsons has always done things a little differently, and always with the best interest of his hometown at heart. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker hosted a free camp and community celebration for over 250 kids in the Harrisburg area on Monday, July 10.

“It’s been everything to me, just being able to give back to the community,” Micah said after the camp. “Being active in these kids lives [is important to me] and it’s just been awesome to play with them. They are full of questions, full of energy.”

For three hours, Micah and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones ran the kids through drills, gave them advice and worked with Midstate coaches to help drill down some football basics.

“It was a dream come true for a lot of the kids, honestly,” said Harrisburg High Football Head Coach Cal Evertt. “I mean, just looking at their faces and seeing how happy and excited they were and just being able to interact with with Micah was just fantastic.”

At the end of the camp, Micah spoke about what it takes to be successful, encouraging the young kids to focus on doing a good job no matter who is watching, and told the Harrisburg kids that success will come from that.

“I think it’s good for our kids to see ourselves and visualize success,” Parsons said. “I saw a lot of success growing up and I visualized it for myself. I started imagining my own, and then just using my words of power to guide and apply to everything in life, and it all came true.”

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year was born and raised in Harrisburg, attended both Central Dauphin and Sci-Tech High Schools, before becoming a star at Penn State. He was drafted in the first round by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“It’s just hard to come out,” Micah said of growing up in Harrisburg. “You know, there’s a lot of things going on. I appreciate life more; I appreciate what I have a whole lot more because I came from here and I know what life was like before the success before the fame and before I was with the Cowboys. It was never easy.”

“I just appreciate the simple things in life and things like this is simple: caring and giving back and just being there for someone who needs it. And I think that’s what it’s all about. Those are simple things.”

Many NFL players host camps across the country during the offseason, but this is Micah’s first camp. Those around him say he chose to host it in his hometown of Harrisburg, not where he plays in the NFL in Dallas, because he knows the power of his influence back home in the 717.

“He comes here because he want to he want to give hope to one of the kids,” said Micah’s mother, Sherese Parsons. “He want to let them know that he went through the same system they came through. He went through the same trials and he wants to show them, ‘hey, I made it out.’ You can make it out too, if you have that hope and that dream and aspiration.”

Micah, focused on his roots in Harrisburg, insisted the camp be free to all who attended. His team says it was important to the NFL star to make sure everyone in the community could have access to the event, regardless of their ability to pay for a camp.

“I don’t want nothing from these kids,” Micah said of why the event was free. “God blessed me with plentiful. He’s given me so much in life and I’m just so very, very appreciative. And for me, I just want these kids to get a good opportunity, learn something and have fun with me.”

After the football camp, the community was invited to an afternoon celebration with food trucks, games and prizes, also free to the public.

“That tells you all you need to know about Micah,” Everett said. “Micah’s all about the kids and he’s all about the community. Those are his two priorities right there. You know, for him to come back and and do what he did today as far as, you know, hosting this camp and this community day event for for our whole community and for our kids is just fantastic.”

As Micah Parsons heads into his third NFL season with the Dallas Cowboys, he says he wants to represent his hometown.

“I carry you every time on the biggest stage, on a small stage,” Micah said. “It is always Harrisburg, PA [and the] 717. I love you guys. I appreciate you guys. Thank you for making me for the person I am today.”

The Dallas Cowboys begin training camp at the end of July.