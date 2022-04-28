HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons is set to accept the Salvation Army’s Celebration of Potential Award at a dinner on Thursday, April 28.

After the award presentation, the Harrisburg native will sit down with abc27 Sports Anchor Allie Berube for a chat about his career to this point, the times he faced adversity, and how he wants to impact the city of Harrisburg.

At the end of the 2021-22 NFL season, Parsons won the DROY title unanimously receiving all 50 votes to win.

He set a Cowboys franchise rookie record in sacks with 13.0, which leads all rookies in 2021). He tied the NFL lead for the season with 20 tackles for loss, the most for a Cowboys linebacker since fellow Penn State alum Sean Lee in 2017.

This award comes after the Harrisburg native was already named the Rookie of the Year and Defensive Rookie of the Year by Pro Football Writers of America. Additionally, Parsons has been named to his first Pro Bowl and was the only rookie to be named All-Pro First Team by the Associated Press this year.

The former Penn State linebacker also won the Butkus Award for being the top player in pro football at LB.

Parsons will accept the award in front of friends, family, and Salvation Army supporters on Friday, April 28 at 7 p.m. at the Hershey Lodge.