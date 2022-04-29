Penn State has a handful of players eagerly waiting to hear their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada. The first Nittany Lion flew off the board in the middle of first round on Thursday night as star wide receiver Jahan Dotson was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders.

Dotson joins former Penn State stars Shaka Toney and Troy Apke in Washington D.C. But there are still plenty of Nittany Lions still available and waiting for the phone to ring as we head into the second and third days of the NFL Draft.

In this article, we will keep you updated on where and when Penn State players get drafted and who is still on the board.

2022 Penn State Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 16: Jahan Dotson (WR) – Washington Commanders

Still available: Arnold Ebiketie (Edge) , Jaquan Brisker (S), Ellis Brooks (LB), Tariq Castro-Fields (CB), Jesse Luketa (LB), Brandon Smith (LB), Jordan Stout (P)