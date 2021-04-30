Parsons shines, local teams make solid picks after NFL draft day 1

(WHTM) — Micah Parsons was the star of the show at Penn State and now he will have a star on the side of his helmet for a long time in Dallas.

However, it was a big night for the local teams, as well.

The Steelers desperately needed a running back and were the first team to take one off the board with the selection of Najee Harris out of Alabama. Harris was touted by many to be the best back in the draft as he will be filling a huge hole in the Pittsburgh roster.

The Ravens had two picks in the first round and used one to select Penn State’s Jayson Oweh, a physical freak on the defensive side of the ball who will be an impact player in Baltimore.

The Eagles traded picks with their rivals from Dallas to move up two spots in the draft. Philly used that pick to choose Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, Devonta Smith.

A good start for all the area teams with more selections to be made on Friday night.