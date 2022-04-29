(Editor’s note: This article will continue to be update)

The Pittsburg Steelers most glaring need for this year’s upcoming season was at quarterback. After Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement, the Steelers were left searching for who would lead the new era of football for the Black and Gold.

And they found who they think is the perfect candidate to fill the two-time Super Bowl Champion’s shoes as the Steelers selected Kenny Pickett (University of Pittsburgh) 20th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft Thursday night in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 2

The Steelers must really like retooling their 2022 roster with offensive weapons, or they really like alliteration because a night after drafted Pickett, Pittsburg selected George Pickens, a wide receiver from the University of Georgia, in the second round with the 52nd overall pick.

Pickens is a receiver that burst onto the scene late this past season. In the Bulldogs spring game, Pickens tore his ACL. But in his four appearances this past season, Pickens shined, especially in the national championship game where he caught a 52-ayrd touchdown. He also turned heads at the NFL Combine with his blazing 4.43 forty-yard dash. A healthy Pickens is lining up to be a scary offensive weapon at the next level.