Ravens draft Penn State DE Jayson Oweh with 31st overall pick

CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Jayson Oweh is announced as the 31st pick to the Baltimore Ravens during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Penn State defensive end Jayson Oweh has found a home in Baltimore. The Ravens selected Oweh with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 6’5″, 251 lbs pass rusher adds a dynamic presence to the Ravens defense, filling a hole on the outside of the d-line. Matt Judon signed with the Patriots in the offseason.

During his Penn State career, Oweh played three seasons recording 63 total tackles in 24 games played. He had seven sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

At his Penn State Pro Day, Oweh surprised scouts running a 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

In 2020, Oweh joined teammate Shaka Toney as the first PSU defensive end duo to receive All-Big Ten first team honors since Courtnet Brown and Brad Scioli in 1998.

Oweh joins Micah Parsons as a fellow first-round pick out of Penn State in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Ravens had two first round picks. At No. 27, the Ravens selected Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman.