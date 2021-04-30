Ravens select Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman with 27th overall pick

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 20: Rashod Bateman #0 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers warms up before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at TCF Bank Stadium on November 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

With the 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens took Rashod Bateman. The Minnesota wide receiver gives QB Lamar Jackson a new weapon to explore in the passing game.

The WR initially opted out of the 2020 football season while the Big Ten wasn’t planning to play, citing personal health concerns surrounding COVID-19. He eventually played for a couple months, but ultimately ended his Minnesota career on Nov. 25th to focus on the NFL Draft.

Bateman caught at least one pass in all 31 games (fifth in school history) he played in and made 147 receptions (sixth in school history) for 2,395 yards (sixth in school history) and 19 touchdowns (fifth in school history).

The WR also recorded ten 100‐yard receiving games (fourth in school history). In 2019, Bateman totaled 301 combined receiving yards against Penn State (203 yards) and Iowa (98 yards), which was the fifth most receiving yards in consecutive games in school history.

