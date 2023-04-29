(WHTM) — With the 132nd overall pick, the Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig in the 2023 NFL Draft. In doing so, Pittsburgh has reunited the Herbig brothers.

Offensive guard Nate Herbig just signed a two-year contract with the Steelers in March.

Nick was a three-year starter at Wisconsin where he had 134 total tackles and 21 sacks.

OG Nate Herbig’s background

Nate played college football at Stanford and signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

He was projected as a mid-round pick, but his poor performance at the NFL Combine dropped his stock.

He played in two games in his rookie season in 2019 for the Eagles, and was waived by the team in 2022. He played for the Jets in 2022.

On March 16, 2023, Nate signed a two-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

