(WHTM) – The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night live from Las Vegas on abc27.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft begins with the Draft Day Preview show on abc27 at 7:30 p.m. and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock at 8 p.m.

Thirty two picks will be made on Thursday night with Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett potentially being drafted in the first round.

The second and third rounds of the NFL Draft will be on Friday starting at 7 p.m. also on abc27. Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie are potential day two picks.

The third day of the NFL Draft will begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday until “Mr. Irrelevant” is selected with the 262nd overall pick. The third day of the NFL Draft is expected to last about seven hours with the majority of picks being made on Saturday.

Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith, tackle Rasheed Walker, punter Jordan Stout, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, and linebacker Jesse Luketa are potential NFL Draft picks on day three. Should they go undrafted each would be a priority undrafted free agent.

Pittsburgh’s Damarri Mathis is expected to be selected either late on Friday or on Saturday. No players from Temple or Villanova are expected to be drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft.

abc27 Sports and Nittany Nation will have full coverage of the NFL Draft with Penn State players being selected and the full draft results for the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens. Follow along on the coverage by clicking here.