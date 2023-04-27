(WHTM) — As Penn State’s cornerback Joey Porter Jr. looks towards his future in the NFL, it’s his father, Joey Porter Sr., who paved the way.
Dad Joey played 13 seasons in the National Football League as an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers over Seattle in the 2005 season.
Porter Sr. grew up in Bakersfield, California playing wide receiver and running back in high school. He went on to attend Colorado State, where he transitioned to defensive line as a junior. He registered 22 career sacks.
The Steelers drafted Porter in the 1999 NFL Draft third round with the 73rd overall selection.
Over 13 seasons in the NFL, Porter recorded 689 total tackles with 98 sacks, 25 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. The talented linebacker went on to coach at his alma mater and for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Joey Porter Sr. Football Timeline
As a player
- Pittsburgh Steelers (1999-2006)
- Miami Dolphins (2007-09)
- Arizona Cardinals (2010-11)
As a coach
- Colorado State (2013) – Defensive assistant
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2014) – Defensive assistant
- Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-18) – Outside Linebackers coach
- San Antonio Brahmas (2023-present) – Linebackers coach
Porter was a Super Bowl Champion, four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.
The 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 27 through Saturday, April 29 and will air on abc27 starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday night. The second round starts at 7 p.m. on Friday and the final rounds begin at 12 p.m. on Saturday.