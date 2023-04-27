(WHTM) — As Penn State’s cornerback Joey Porter Jr. looks towards his future in the NFL, it’s his father, Joey Porter Sr., who paved the way.

Dad Joey played 13 seasons in the National Football League as an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals. He won a Super Bowl with the Steelers over Seattle in the 2005 season.

Porter Sr. grew up in Bakersfield, California playing wide receiver and running back in high school. He went on to attend Colorado State, where he transitioned to defensive line as a junior. He registered 22 career sacks.

The Steelers drafted Porter in the 1999 NFL Draft third round with the 73rd overall selection.

Over 13 seasons in the NFL, Porter recorded 689 total tackles with 98 sacks, 25 forced fumbles and 10 fumble recoveries. The talented linebacker went on to coach at his alma mater and for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Arizona Cardinals head coach Ken Whisenhunt, left, shakes hands with linebacker Joey Porter before the start of an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and St. Louis Rams Sunday, Sept. 12, 2010, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Miami Dolphins linebacker Joey Porter is shown during warmups before an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Oct. 25, 2009 in Miami. (AP Photo/J. Pat Carter)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach, Joey Porter, and defensive coordinator Keith Butler, left, stand on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker coach Joey Porter watches a drill during an NFL football practice, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2016. The Steelers face the Cincinnati Bengals in am NFL Wild Card playoff football game Saturday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter watches before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Joey Porter of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after winning Super Bowl XL Between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detoit, Michigan on February 5, 2006. (Photo by G. N. Lowrance/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) participates in senior festivities with his family including his father former NFL linebacker Joey Porter Sr.before an NCAA college football game against Michigan State , Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (9) celebrates a 24-0 victory over Indiana during their NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021. Penn State defeated Indiana 24-0. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 02: Joey Porter #DB23 of the Penn State speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Joey Porter Sr. Football Timeline

As a player

Pittsburgh Steelers (1999-2006)

Miami Dolphins (2007-09)

Arizona Cardinals (2010-11)

As a coach

Colorado State (2013) – Defensive assistant

Pittsburgh Steelers (2014) – Defensive assistant

Pittsburgh Steelers (2015-18) – Outside Linebackers coach

San Antonio Brahmas (2023-present) – Linebackers coach

Porter was a Super Bowl Champion, four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.

