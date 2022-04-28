Pittsburg quarterback Kenny Pickett is staying in the right in town as the Pittsburg Steelers make him the first quarterback off board in the NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

There is no surprise that Pickett’s name was called in the first night of the draft, but there’s still a prove it aspect to his game. In the NFL’s official draft profile of Pickett, analyst Lance Zierlein wrote this:

“The top indicator for future success or failure will likely rest in a team’s ability to build Pickett’s trust, poise and discipline from the pocket. He can make all the throws, but he’ll only be able to execute against disguised fronts and NFL pressure if he’s willing to hang in and win with his eyes first. He carries a boom/bust label, but the 2021 tape and productivity showed off his potential to become a good starter in time.”

Pickett finished his college career covering his name across the Panthers record books. Among his records, he’s Pitt’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303 yards), passing touchdowns (81) and the winningest quarterback in the school’s history with 32 victories.

The Oakhurst, New Jersey native capped off his final season at Pitt by helping lead the Panthers to their first double-digit win season (11-1) for the first time since 2009. He took Pittsburg to the Peach Bowl where they eventually lost to No. 10 Michigan State.