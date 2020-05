Ravens release schedule for 2020 season

2020 Preseason ScheduleAug. 6 vs. Dallas, 8:00 p.m. ET (NBCAug. 13-17 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (KDKA-TV)Aug. 23 vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)Aug. 27-30 at NY Jets, TBD (KDKA-TV)Sept. 3-4 at Carolina, TBD (KDKA-TV)

2020 Regular Season ScheduleSept. 14 at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)Sept. 20 vs. Denver, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Sept. 27 vs. Houston, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)BYENov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)Dec. 6 vs. Washington, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)Dec. 13 at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)