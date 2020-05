Steelers announce 2020 season schedule

FILE – In this Dec. 22, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks during a post game news conference after an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. The NFL Draft is April 23-25, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

2020 Preseason Schedule

Aug. 6 vs. Dallas, 8:00 p.m. ET (NBC

Aug. 13-17 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD (KDKA-TV)

Aug. 23 vs. New Orleans, 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Aug. 27-30 at NY Jets, TBD (KDKA-TV)

Sept. 3-4 at Carolina, TBD (KDKA-TV)

2020 Regular Season Schedule

Sept. 14 at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Sept. 20 vs. Denver, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Houston, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Dec. 6 vs. Washington, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)