Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires from NFL after 18 seasons

Surrounded by media, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field after their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

(WHTM) — After 18 years in the NFL, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has officially retired. After weeks of hinting and speculation, Big Ben released a video message to Twitter to make the news official.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion, and six-time Pro Bowler was one of the greatest players in Steelers history. At age 39, he also was the longest-tenured player in franchise history.

His two Super Bowl titles are complemented by eight AFC division titles, with 165 regular season wins (good for fifth all-time in NFL history). Only four quarterbacks have more Super Bowl titles than Big Ben.

He is the winningest quarterback who spent his entire career with one team. Tom Brady (243), Brett Favre (186), Peyton Manning (186) and Drew Brees (172) all have more victories, but played with multiple teams.

His place in the NFL record books should stand the test of time ranking fifth in passing yards (64,088), fifth in completions (5,440) and eighth in touchdowns (418). He also holds the NFL record for most career 500-yard passing games at four.

On Jan. 3, Roethlisberger played in his final home game at Heinz Field, which was a win over the Browns on Monday Night Football.

The scene after the game was emotional with the QB taking laps around the field to say goodbye to the fans, appearing to want to stay out of the locker room for as long as possible.

The Steelers finished the season with a 9-8-1 record, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Wild Card Round, 42-21.

Roethlisberger was the 11th overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He was born in Lima, Ohio and played quarterback at Miami University of Ohio.