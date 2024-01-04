STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State kicker Alex Felkins declared for the NFL Draft on Jan. 4.

During his senior season, Felkins played in 10 games acting as the Nittany Lions’ primary placekicker in the latter nine. Felkins went 22 for 18 on field goals with one block. The Tulsa, Oklahoma native had a long of 50 against Indiana.

Felkins had nine kickoff attempts this campaign that totaled 585 yards.

This was Felkins’s first season with Penn State. Felkins spent 2019-2022 with Columbia where he was chosen as a first-team All-Ivy League honoree in 2022 and earned Ivy League Special Teams Player of the Week three times in his tenure.

Felkins finished 2021 with the most field goals per game in the Ivy League with 1.6, ranking 8th in the nation.