ATLANTA, Ga. (WHTM) – Anthony Poindexter, Penn State’s current co-defensive coordinator/safeties, was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2020.

This week with the Nittany Lions in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, Poindexter was able to visit the Hall of Fame for the first time since he was enshrined.

“It was humbling,” said Poindexter. “I had never been to the actual site. It was special because I got to go with our team. I don’t know if they really thought I could play or not. I really don’t tell them. So maybe now they’ll think I can play a little bit.”

Pointdexter played at the University of Virginia where he was a two-time consensus first-team All-American safety in 1997 and 1998. In 1998 Pointdexter was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Forest, Virginia native finished his collegiate career with 342 tackles, which was the ninth most in UVA history. Pointdexter went pro in the 1999 NFL Draft when he was selected in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens. Pointdexter won a Super Bowl during his two seasons with the Ravens before wrapping up his professional career with the Cleveland Browns.

Pointdexter started his coaching career in 2003 with UVA before moving on to UConn and Purdue. Pointdexter joined the Nittany Lions staff in 2021.

“(Visiting the College Football Hall of Fame) was a humbling experience, and then to get to share it with these guys made it that much more special,” Pointdexter said.