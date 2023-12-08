STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State defensive end Chop Robinson announced he will declare for the 2024 NFL Draft on X on Dec. 5.

Robinson started his collegiate career at Maryland in 2021 where he played in all 13 games with one start. Robinson tallied 19 tackles (12 solo), 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland native transferred to Penn State for his sophomore season in 2022. Robinson played in 12 games where he posted 26 tackles (19 solo), 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Robinson was named the coaching staff’s Defensive Player of the Week three times for his efforts that season.

This year Robinson has 15 tackles (12 solo), four sacks and two forced fumbles. Prior to the start of the season, Robinson was tabbed to the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch lists