STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State will be hosting the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for wrestling at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 19 and April 20 in 2024.

This event in State College will determine who will be a part of the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team for the 2024 Paris Games.

This is the first time Penn State has hosted this event. They were originally scheduled to host the trials in 2020 but were canceled because of COVID. Penn State was offered the opportunity to host the rescheduled trials in 2021 but declined for safety reasons related to the pandemic.

There will be 18 weight classes in attendance for men’s and women’s freestyle and women’s Greco-Roman. Saturday will be when the best-of-three competition will be held that will decide the U.S. team.

Tickets for the event range from $118.90 to $586.30.

Penn State will have Nittany Lion Wrestling Club star David Taylor competing for a spot on the U.S. team at the event. Taylor made history at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 when he became the first-ever Nittany Lion wrestler to become a gold medalist. Taylor earned the medal in the 86kg men’s freestyle.

Penn State’s wrestling program will also have Kyle Snyder, Zain Retherford, Thomas Gilman, Jason Nolf, and Carter Starocci at the event seeking a spot on the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.

Penn State wrestling has proven its dominance in D1 wrestling as they have not lost a regular season dual since Jan. 31, 2019, earning the NCAA Wrestling Championship the last two seasons. Heading into this season, Penn State wrestling was tabbed No. 1 on Flo Wrestling’s NCAA D1 pre-season rankings.

Hosting the Olympic Team Trials for the first time will be another mark in the history books for the Penn State wrestling program.