STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced that Penn States wide receiver Dante Cephas was chosen for the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Monday.

The award honors college football’s best FBS receiver. The player can be from any position that catches passes.

The redshirt senior joined as a transfer to the Nittany Lions this summer from Kent State. While with the Golden Flashes, Cephas was first-team All-MAC in 2021 and 2022 and set a single-game record with 246 receiving yards on 13 catches at Ohio in 2022.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native has 145 career receptions, 2,139 yards and 12 touchdowns. Last season, Cephas had 48 catches for 744 yards and three touchdowns. Cephas enters into his season in the blue and white with a 27-game reception streak.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award will be announced in November and the winner will be revealed during The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7.

Penn State players on preseason watch lists are as follows: