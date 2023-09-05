STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s Drew Allar made his debut as THE starting quarterback in the Nittany Lions’ first game of the season against West Virginia, leading the team to a 38-15 victory in Beaver Stadium.

Following his performance, Allar was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Allar went 21-for-29 passing for 325 yards with three touchdowns in his first start. Allar’s 300+ passing yards and three passing touchdowns is the 25th time a Penn State quarterback has achieved the mark.

No other Penn State quarterback had thrown for at least 300 yards in his first career start since Michael Robinson’s debut in 2003. Robinson had 379 passing yards against Wisconsin.

The Medina, Ohio native also had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown from 18 carries.

Allar became one of 13 FBS quarterbacks to have 300+ passing yards and 3+ passing touchdowns in a single game so far this season.

The last Penn State player to earn the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor was Sean Clifford on Oct. 24, 2022.

Allar will return to the field with the Nittany Lions on Saturday when Penn State faces Delaware in Beaver Stadium at noon.