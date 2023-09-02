(WHTM) – A day many Penn State football fans have waited years for finally came on Saturday night as sophomore Drew Allar started his first game for #7 Penn State football against West Virginia.

The five star quarterback ranked as one of the best prospects at his position in the country battled with Central York grad Beau Pribula this summer in training camp.

Allar takes over a program that’s had stability at the quarterback position for years with Sean Clifford starting four seasons off the back of Trace McSorley’s three years highlighted by a Big Ten Championship campaign. Even before that Christan Hackenberg steadied the ship for three seasons coming out of the darkest days in the program’s history.

“He’s been really, really good,” said head coach James Franklin going into Saturday’s game. “His decision making has been good. His completion percentage has been really good.”

Allar’s first passes against West Virginia won’t be his first action at Beaver Stadium. Last season he appeared in 10 games throwing four touchdowns and no interceptions backing up Clifford. The Medina, Ohio native is already drawing high praise among NFL talent evaluators with some comparing him to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Allar leads a Nittany Lions offense that features a gluttony of playmakers, including running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The receiver room is highlighted by senior KeAndre Smith-Lambert, Harrison Wallace III, and Dante Cephas, as well as tight ends Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren.