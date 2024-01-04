STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies announced that he will be returning to Penn State on Jan. 3.

Before the start of this season, Ellies was tabbed to the Allstate Good Works Tem and Wuerffel Trophy watch lists. This season Ellies had 22 total tackles with 11 of them being solo.

The 6’1″ Redshirt Senior had his best game this campaign against Massachusetts where he posted 2.5 tackles for loss (8 yards) with 5 tackles (3 solo).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Ellies has played for the Nittany Lions since 2019. In his Redshirt Freshman season in 2020, Ellies played in three games totaling three tackles, a sack, and a quarterback hurry.

In 2021 Ellies played in 13 games with one start and accumulated 15 tackles (7 solo), 1.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and two quarterback hurries.

Last season Ellies racked up 15 takes (6 solo) across 13 games and one start. The Burtonsville, Maryland native also had two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup.