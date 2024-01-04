STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State defensive tackle Dvon Ellies announced on X Wednesday that he is returning to Penn State for his last season with the Nittany Lions.

This will be Ellies’ sixth season with the program.

Ellies posted 26 tackles (14 solo) this season with five tackles for a loss and one quarterback hurry. In the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss the Burtonsville, Maryland native had four tackles, three of which were solo.

In the 2022 season, his redshirt junior year, Ellies played in 13 games, making one start. Ellies tallied 15 tackles (6 solo) with two tackles for a loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

During his tenure at Penn State Ellies has put up 59 tackles (30 solo), 9.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, one pass defended and a forced fumble across 43 games.