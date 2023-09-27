STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State’s offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday.

The award is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award and honors the best football player who has shown success on the field and in the classroom through performance and leadership.

The award is in its 34th year, first being awarded in 1990, and each school is limited to one nomination. The winner is honored at a reception at the New York Athletic Club where the trophy is displayed.

Fashanu is a supply chain and information systems major with a 3.45 GPA and was named a team captain ahead of the start of the season.

The senior was just named the Outland Trophy Player of the Week on Tuesday. This season the Waldorf, Maryland native has started every game at left tackle and has a 91.0 pass blocking grade. Fashanu has allowed just one pressure on 120 pass protection snaps.

Fashanu and Penn State are traveling to Northwestern on Saturday for a Big Ten noon matchup.