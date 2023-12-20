STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State announced yesterday that former Indiana football head coach Tom Allen will replace Manny Diaz as the Nittany Lions defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“You want to be a place where expectations are high,” said Allen in his introductory press conference on Wednesday. “That’s what’s been set here.”

Allen just finished a seven season career as the head coach of Indiana.

“I’m really looking forward to just (being a defensive coordinator),” Allen said. “I look forward to just focusing on being the best defensive coordinator I can possibly be.”

Allen said he is not taking this job as a gateway back into a head coaching position and that he is specifically interested in this role.

“I’m 53 years old; I’ve had some great opportunities,” Allen said. “I’m fired up to be at this place.”

As for being the linebackers coach at Linebacker U, Allen is especially thrilled to be able to focus on what is one of his favorite positions.

“I played the position since I was in 5th grade… that’s where my eyes go, that’s where my heart is on that side of the ball,” Allen said. “Love that position and I’m so excited to be a part of a place that’s known for that.”

Allen is excited about the No. 11 tradition at Penn State and stated that he believes Abdul Carter, who currently wears No. 11, has his best football ahead of him.

“Anytime you have a number like that that has that much history. . . (a) legacy, it’s special,” Allen said. “There’s an expectation for that.”

Allen noted that he is impressed with what head coach James Franklin has built at Penn State.

“You can just see the talent level increasing every year,” Allen said. “It caught my eye; they’re doing something right. Class just oozes from this place.”

Allen is ready to start making his mark with the blue and white. Allen said his focus is on building relationships and he plans to meet with every player on defense to learn their goals on and off the field. After, Allen is going to ensure that they are doing something every day that helps them to reach those goals.

“There’s no magic in the defense,” Alen said. “The magic is in the players and their belief.”