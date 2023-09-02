(WHTM) – Former Central York quarterback Beau Pribula made his college football debut for Penn State during their season opener against West Virginia as the Nittany Lions won 38-15.
Pribula entered with 3:33 left in the fourth quarter as the Nittany Lions led 31-15 over the Mountaineers. He ended the Nittany Lions night with a rushing touchdown with six seconds left in the contest and was 1/1 with a seven yard pass.
Pribula redshirted last season after four years as a letterman for Central York. While at Central York Pribula led the program to its first State Championship appearance and District III Title.
Sophomore Drew Allar got the start for the Nittany Lions after winning the starting quarterback job in camp. Allar threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns in the season opener, including two scores to KeAndre Lambert-Smith. The Nittany Lions offense put up 478 yards while the defense held West Virginia to 308 yards.
Nicholas Singleton continued his dominance on the ground with a rushing touchdown for Penn State on top of 70 yards rushing. Kaytron Allen added 51 yards on 10 carries.
Penn State will host Delaware next week before going to Illinois for their first road game of the season to open their Big Ten schedule.