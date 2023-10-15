(WHTM) – Former Penn State tight end Brenton Strange picked up his first NFL touchdown on Sunday as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Strange hauled in a 10 yard third and goal pass from Trevor Lawrence against the Indianapolis Colts with less than four minutes left in the third quarter.

The 61st overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft put up one finger and held onto the first touchdown ball of his career during the celebration. Jacksonville went on to win 37-20 with Strange adding a second catch for 17 yards in the victory.

Strange had seen little playing time early in his NFL career with just two catches for seven yards in his first five games.

Hailing from Parkersburg, West Virginia, Strange spent four seasons at Penn State, turning in his best season in 2022 as a redshirt junior.

Strange finished his final season with the Nittany Lions with 30 receptions for 362 yards and five touchdowns. His best game in blue and white came on September 24 at home against Central Michigan, when Strange caught five passes for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Strange was named to the Mackey Award watch list to start the season and finished All-Big Ten third team by coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

In his Penn State career, Strange tallied 70 catches for 755 yards and 11 touchdowns in 37 games. The redshirt junior only appeared in two games as a freshman before sitting out the rest of the season, then appeared in nine games as a redshirt freshman before playing all 13 games in 2021 and 2022.