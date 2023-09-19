CANTON, Oh. (WHTM) – Two former Nittany Lions were among the 173 modern-era players nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 on Tuesday.

Linebacker Navorro Bowman and guard Steve Wisniewski both made the list.

Bowman played for Penn State from 2007 to 2009 for a total of 33 games where he posted 117 solo tackles with 36 tackles for loss and eight sacks. The Maryland native had three interceptions for 115 interception return yards.

Bowman was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Bowman became a starter left inside linebacker for the 49ers in 2011. Bowman played for San Fransisco until 2017 but was sidelined for the 2014 season after a torn ACL and MCL.

The former Nittany Lion appeared in three postseason runs with San Fransisco where he played in a total of eight games. In the postseason Bowman totaled 53 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks from 2011-2013.

Across his professional career, Bowman accumulated 798 tackles with 585 being solo, 30 quarterback hits and five interceptions for one touchdown.

Wisniewski played just one season with Penn State in 1988 where he appeared in 11 games.

The Rutland, Vermont native was drafted 29th overall in the 1989 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Wisniewski started his professional career with the Los Angeles Raiders in 1989 where he remained a starter, even after they became the Oakland Raiders, until 2001.

Wisniewski played at right guard his first season with the Raiders before switching to left guard where he stayed. Over his pro football tenure, Wisniewski had four fumble recoveries.

Bowman and Wisniewski are each part of a group of 25 players at their position nominated for the honor.

The list will be shed to 25 semifinalists in November. Between four and nine new members will be chosen to the Pro Football Hall of Fame by the 50-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee on a date that is yet to be determined ahead of Super Bowl LVII.