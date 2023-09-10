(WHTM) – Former Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford made his NFL debut in week one for the Green Bay Packers.

Clifford entered the game late in relief of Jordan Love against the Chicago Bears. He recorded one rush but attempted no passes as the Packers beat the Bears 38-20.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A fifth round pick, Clifford was the highest Penn State quarterback drafted since Christian Hackenberg was taken 51st overall in the 2016 NFL Draft to the New York Jets.

In Clifford’s six-year career at Penn State, he threw for 10,661 yards, 1,073 rushing yards, 86 touchdowns, 61.4 completion percentage, and a passer rating of 143.8.

Clifford broke multiple Penn State all-time records in completion percentage, completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, and pass attempts. He would also lead Penn State to its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995.

Sean Clifford capped off a historic Penn State career by taking home the Rose Bowl Offensive MVP with a 35-21 win over Utah.

Clifford threw for two touchdowns against the Utes before being taken out of the game ceremoniously late in the fourth quarter. He threw for 279 yards including an 87 yard touchdown to KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fourth quarter.