STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Drew Allar made his starting quarterback debut on Saturday in Penn State’s season opening win against West Virginia.

Allar had 325 passing yards with three touchdowns in his first career start. Allar was 21-for-29 with a 72.4% pass completion rating.

Allar’s long in passing was 72 yards and 5 yards for rushing.

It was a strong showing for Allar, who led the Nittany Lions to the 38-15 victory.

There have been many talented quarterbacks who have started for Penn State. Over the last decade, four other quarterbacks have led the blue and white. Here’s how each of them fared in their starting quarterback debuts.

Sean Clifford (2019-2022)

Clifford debuted as starting quarterback in the first game of the 2019 season on Aug. 31, 2019 against Idaho in his Junior season. Clifford threw for 280 yards with two touchdowns and went 14-of-23 in passing, rushing seven times for 57 yards.

Penn State won the game in a dominating 79-7 showing, allowing Clifford to only play in the first half of the meeting.

Trace McSorley (2016-2018)

McSorley started in his first game for Penn State on Sept. 3, 2016 against Kent State to open the season. The then sophomore went 16-for-31 in pass attempts for 209 yards, adding 47 rushing yards on 14 carries as well. McSorley posted two touchdowns in his debut.

Penn State defeated Kent State 33-13 in the performance.

Christian Hackenberg (2013-2015)

Hackenberg made history in his starting quarterback debut on Aug. 31 against Syracuse when he became the first true freshman ever to start in the position for the Nittany Lions. In history, Hackenberg was just the second freshman to start a Penn State opening game as quarterback since 1910.

Hackenberg threw for 278 yards and two touchdown passes, going 22-for-31. The then-freshman threw two interceptions.

Drew Allar’s start on Saturday marked a new era for Penn State football as he became the fourth starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions in ten years.